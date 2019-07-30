Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Last Week Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 27 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter's $0.63 EPS. CTLT's profit would be $90.34 million giving it 23.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Catalent, Inc.'s analysts see 37.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 414,516 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 55.68 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 101,465 shares stake. Dean Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 13,127 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 372,704 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability holds 342 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.41M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 196,415 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 499,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 6,301 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 1.04M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sirios Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,397 shares.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 77,527 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500.