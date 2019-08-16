Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Greene County Bancorp Has 1.22 Sentiment

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold equity positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 27 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CTLT’s profit would be $90.35 million giving it 22.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Catalent, Inc.’s analysts see 37.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 417,791 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 1,591 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 19.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GCBC News: 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Mail’s Moya Greene to step down as CEO – Sky News; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 640P FROM 610P; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail chief Moya Greene to step down; 10/05/2018 – Poste Italiane/Royal Mail: Greene shoots; 08/03/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Meeting Set for Greene County Biodigester Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Graham Greene’s Iconic Novels Available Digitally for the First Time in the US; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Wildlife Viewing: City SquirrelsMar 31, 1 pm – 2:30 pmFort Greene Park Visitor Center; 12/04/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L SAYS AFTER 48 WEEKS, LFL NET PROFIT IN PUB PARTNERS WAS -0.3%

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4 shares.

More notable recent Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income for the Eleventh Consecutive Year for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Prepares to Open Full Service Branch in Kinderhook – Valatie, NY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces 10% Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,244 activity.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $226.42 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 674 are owned by Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 39,000 shares. D E Shaw & owns 1.02 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research reported 5,280 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 101,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.2% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 4,976 were accumulated by Parametrica Limited. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 102,544 shares. New England Rech holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 7,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 66,000 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 80 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Verition Fund Management Llc accumulated 71,698 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 0.11% above currents $55.27 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy”.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 52.84 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.