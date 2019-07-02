Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Comparing side by side

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 42 3.22 N/A 0.99 44.95 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 31.45 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Catalent Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Catalent Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catalent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catalent Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.13% for Catalent Inc. with consensus price target of $55.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catalent Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Catalent Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 24.9% are MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -1.63% -14.18% -32.4% -3.97% -20.39% -14.79%

For the past year Catalent Inc. had bullish trend while MYOS RENS Technology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.