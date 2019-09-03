Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent Inc. 48 3.03 N/A 0.99 56.83 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 18.20 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Catalent Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catalent Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

Catalent Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Catalent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$57.4 is Catalent Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Catalent Inc. shares and 98.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Catalent Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year Catalent Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.