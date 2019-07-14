Catalent (CTLT) Stock Rose While Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Position; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Lifted Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 10,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,021 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 174,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 722,149 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 1,390 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 41,800 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Raymond James & accumulated 156,118 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 1.08% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 232,430 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 27,235 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 6,301 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 98,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 196,415 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 881,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance invested in 0.02% or 2,228 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 3.46 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. 3,585 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares with value of $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 18,187 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 33,807 shares. Legacy Partners reported 35,800 shares. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.76% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 1.72 million shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,764 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 11,591 shares. Fdx Advsr has 15,293 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp has 0.73% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 434,709 shares. Atria Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 8,474 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bennicas Associate Inc invested 2.12% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Bancorporation reported 5,751 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors owns 0.96% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 110,486 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Llc has 0.85% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 68,272 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

