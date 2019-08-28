Catalent (CTLT) Stock Overweight Rating Maintained at Morgan Stanley; The Price Target is $61.0000; Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Has 1.15 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (PEBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased holdings in Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc. The funds in our database reported: 1.87 million shares, up from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

New York: In analysts note revealed to clients on 28 August, Morgan Stanley reiterated their Overweight rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). They currently have a $61.0000 price target on the firm. Morgan Stanley’s target gives a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s close price.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.04 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, MMDA, and non-brokered certificates of deposits. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 13,454 shares traded or 96.58% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) has declined 11.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK); 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55; 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Funding of Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. for 534,641 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Inc owns 33,552 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 60,000 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 86,077 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Regions accumulated 0% or 6,301 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 322,179 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 49,881 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 753,426 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp owns 41,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd has 132,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Lc accumulated 37,112 shares. Torray Ltd has 24,010 shares. Westfield Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 151 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 57,693 shares. 2,968 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 3.41M are owned by Franklin Resource.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Catalent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTLT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Novavax looks to next flu vaccine trial following sale of manufacturing business – Washington Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.83M shares traded or 141.94% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 4.73% above currents $52.83 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 58.7 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.