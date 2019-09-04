Catalent (CTLT) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Raised Its Holding by $1.66 Million as Stock Rose; Symphony Asset Management Increased Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 41,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.57M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 775,947 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 18,109 shares to 850,165 shares, valued at $33.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 155,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,182 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 49,881 shares. 37,195 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 29,300 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.08% or 202,250 shares. Eagle Asset holds 647,760 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 29,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Gideon Cap Advisors owns 0.09% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 6,508 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cwm Lc invested 0.23% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 771,138 shares stake.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,447 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.