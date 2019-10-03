Catalent (CTLT) Share Value Rose While Ajo LP Has Decreased Its Position by $21.46 Million; United Parcel Servic (UPS) Holder Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Position

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Catalent (CTLT) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 397,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 50,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 448,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Catalent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 634,703 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 71,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 9,968 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 81,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.77M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,579 shares to 153,411 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,486 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,460 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 33,914 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Company reported 3,297 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Lc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Leisure Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,230 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.33% or 191,132 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 224,338 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory Inc owns 46,384 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 1.10 million shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Johnson Group holds 0.01% or 1,535 shares.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.25M for 58.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $103,280 activity.

