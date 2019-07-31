Catalent (CTLT) Position Held by Legal & General Group Plc; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Citigroup Lowered Its Holding

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 15,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,084 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66 million, down from 315,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $272.92. About 4.29 million shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 12,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 179,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 412,801 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ABB) by 22,900 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N V (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.65% or 5.84M shares in its portfolio. Markel holds 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 188,100 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust Communication holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 862 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 50,015 shares. Notis has 38,339 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors holds 0.22% or 223,854 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 16,649 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Doliver Advsr LP invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Gru owns 965,108 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 242,964 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 160 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,350 are held by Tributary Ltd Liability Co.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 53,186 shares to 282,097 shares, valued at $23.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 109,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).