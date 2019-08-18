Catalent (CTLT) Position Has Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc; Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by $364,000

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 26,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 493,028 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent to acquire Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 79,252 shares to 14,078 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 24,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,559 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 51,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street holds 0.01% or 3.80M shares in its portfolio. 276,575 were reported by Axa. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.33 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 55,090 shares. Parametrica Ltd invested in 4,976 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 17,923 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 10,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1.48% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 133,975 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc stated it has 753,426 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 682 shares. Stifel reported 9,426 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 881,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock.