Catalent (CTLT) Holding Boosted by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stock Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted by $437,426 Its Stake

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 346,685 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 26,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 190,430 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 163,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 880,582 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT)

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent to acquire Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,240 shares to 67,519 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,314 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USAID Awards Tetra Tech Team $70 Million Global Analytical Services Contract – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares to 50,294 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).