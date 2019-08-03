Catalent (CTLT) Holder Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 522,660 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 49 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com has 369,703 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 191,701 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 98,883 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 17,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Finance Llc has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 48,680 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Geode Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.48M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 5,622 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 101,465 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 15,866 shares.

