Catalent (CTLT) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Position by $3.55 Million; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Warren Averett Asset Management Lowered Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 128.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 65,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 116,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 51,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 145,331 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 855,797 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.97 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,416 shares to 17,802 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,461 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Regions Corp invested in 0.25% or 404,476 shares. Bokf Na owns 57,010 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Communications holds 15,303 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 38,401 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ntv Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 23,427 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 21,514 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 28,994 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Advisor Partners Limited Com owns 27,788 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Linscomb Williams stated it has 8,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Penn Capital Management Company invested in 0.35% or 66,113 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 2.54 million shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 9,269 shares. Highline Mgmt LP owns 2.06 million shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 15,666 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 48,085 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited invested in 0.62% or 91,500 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP invested in 563,612 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 9,823 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19,847 shares to 219,780 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 25,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,325 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

