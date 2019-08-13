Catalent (CTLT) Holder Daruma Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $784,412

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 9,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 76,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 67,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 1.82M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 298,468 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 31,000 are owned by Nomura Holdg. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 144,193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 80,396 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Parkside National Bank And owns 224 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Lc accumulated 4,531 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bangor Fincl Bank invested in 0.16% or 10,368 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 7,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 0.02% or 12,573 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.16% or 17,155 shares.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Skyworks Enables Emerging Bluetooth® Platforms – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, AVGO – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), A Stock That Climbed 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 94,237 shares to 797,037 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 36,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,921 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,976 were reported by Parametrica Mgmt. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc accumulated 1.09 million shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.07% or 23,250 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 44,890 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 276,575 are owned by Axa. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 371 shares. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 3.91M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,287 shares. Foundry Ltd Llc stated it has 37,112 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 25,657 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares to 314,491 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,242 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.