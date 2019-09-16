Catalent (CTLT) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted Holding; Scholtz & Company Has Upped Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stake by $469,430

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 5,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 78,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 707,923 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 44,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $103,280 activity.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 381,486 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,515 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 202,284 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 296 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.64% or 617,019 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Captrust Fin Advisors reported 4,592 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,119 shares. Carroll Incorporated holds 113 shares. Sei Invs reported 198,481 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 264,299 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 595,225 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.07% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Co State Bank invested in 0.01% or 22,475 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,571 shares to 13,014 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,755 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Argent Trust Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.7% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capwealth Advsrs holds 1.05% or 56,341 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 9,449 shares. Federated Pa reported 3.86M shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,334 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 77,740 shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,282 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 45,527 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 63,383 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,536 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 11,830 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt Counsel Lc holds 1.39% or 10,350 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 36,617 shares stake.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.