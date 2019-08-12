Catalent Com (CTLT) Position Maintained by Colony Group Llc; Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Shares Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc Com (CTLT) by 143.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 60,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 102,544 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 42,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 31,244 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 136,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 467,872 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81 million, down from 604,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $206.47. About 71,777 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Eagle Boston Inv holds 37,195 shares. 5,530 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors Incorporated. Champlain Partners Ltd Company holds 3.91M shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.02% or 121,278 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 42,314 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 23,250 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 23.09 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 12,172 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Commerce LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 627,126 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.02% or 25,627 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 156,118 were reported by Raymond James. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 600,198 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr 1000 Index Etf by 21,559 shares to 421,327 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Msci Emer (VWO).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 63,113 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 40,734 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 96,532 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc owns 3.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 23,931 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 9,558 shares stake. Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 9,201 shares. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd invested in 1.39% or 28,067 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 11,000 shares. Pension Service reported 294,091 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 1,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30,126 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares to 916,940 shares, valued at $75.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).