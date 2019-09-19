Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 19.79 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 204.05% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has an average price target of $37.75, with potential upside of 46.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.