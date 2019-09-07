Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 650.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $4.93, which is potential 608.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.