Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 551.23%. Competitively the consensus target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 12.78% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.