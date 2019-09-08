Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. From a competition point of view, TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.00% and an $45 average price target. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 644.68%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TrovaGene Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.