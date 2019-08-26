Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta indicates that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 556.93% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 409.76% and its average price target is $4.83. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sophiris Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 7.7% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.