Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 287 1.91 81.39M 20.54 14.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 182,481,751.82% -56.7% -51.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,340,123.26% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 268.85% upside potential. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $386.5 consensus target price and a 37.68% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 73.9% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.