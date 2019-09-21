Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be comparing the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 200.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.