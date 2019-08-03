Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.95 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.68 beta means Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 551.23% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 47.33% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 77.7%. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.