Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 629.34%. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 consensus price target and a -77.39% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.