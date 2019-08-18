Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 640.13%. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 79.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.