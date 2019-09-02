Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 629.34% and an $45 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 54.89% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 85.4%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.