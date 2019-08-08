Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.53 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 580.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 106.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.