Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.00% and an $45 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.