Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

We are comparing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 508.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.