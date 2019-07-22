Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 530.25%. Competitively the consensus target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 54.32% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.