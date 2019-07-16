Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 4.69 N/A 1.30 53.14

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 505.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. Competitively the consensus price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -7.41% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.