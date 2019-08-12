Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.13 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s beta is 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 609.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.