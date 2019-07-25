Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.51
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-67.6%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Volatility & Risk
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 550.29% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 3.6% respectively. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10.68%
|-0.12%
|93.62%
|23.19%
|-48.17%
|94.51%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Summary
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
