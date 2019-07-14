Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 500.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 21.4%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.