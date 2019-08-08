Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 94.75 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 576.69% and an $45 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 79.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.