Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

As Biotechnology companies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 73.38 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 278.22% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.