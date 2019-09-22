Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.00% and an $18 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 0.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zafgen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 81.8% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.