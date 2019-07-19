Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 516.44% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus price target and a 257.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 50.1% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.