Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 536.83 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 629.34% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.