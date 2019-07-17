Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2708.29 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. NantKwest Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 505.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc.’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -3.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance while NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.