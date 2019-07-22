Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.64 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 532.91% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 53%. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.