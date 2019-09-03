Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 625.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.