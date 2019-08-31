Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 629.34%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average target price and a 18.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 59.9%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.