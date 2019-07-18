Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 507.29% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.