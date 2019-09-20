Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Contrasting side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 191.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 71.2% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.