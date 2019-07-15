Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.10% -67.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $45, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 506.47%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. In other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.