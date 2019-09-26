Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.70% -51.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$18 is the consensus target price of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 226.68%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.