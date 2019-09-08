Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 193.16 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 650.00% at a $45 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 144.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 75.3% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.