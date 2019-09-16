Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.46 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$18 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 205.60%. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential upside is 12.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.